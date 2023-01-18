StockNews.com Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 189,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,274. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $59.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

