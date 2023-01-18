StockNews.com Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Sell

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Hovde Group cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.
Independent Bank Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.37. 97,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,417. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
