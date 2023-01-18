StockNews.com Upgrades Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to “Buy”

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.
Commercial Metals Stock Performance
NYSE:CMC traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. 1,415,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $56.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Commercial Metals
Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.
