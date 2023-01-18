StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Up 96.5% in December

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,026,000 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 1,539,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30,260.0 days.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of SVAUF stock remained flat at $4.79 during trading on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About StorageVault Canada

A number of analysts recently commented on SVAUF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

