Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.75

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 10732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Subsea 7 from 105.00 to 104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.