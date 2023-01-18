Substratum Trading Up 11.3% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $354,950.88 and approximately $131.69 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00038935 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004796 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018222 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00230367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00097932 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

