SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.72 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

