Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.07-3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

SMCI stock traded down $5.96 on Wednesday, reaching $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,510. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.01. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.20 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

