Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Trading Down 1.6%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter.

Surge Components, Inc engages in the distribution of electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, discrete semiconductors, and switches. The company was founded on November 24, 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, NY.

