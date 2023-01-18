sUSD (SUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47.18 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $56.66 million and approximately $47.18 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 56,449,523 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

