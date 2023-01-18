Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Down 2%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 20,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,428,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Suzano Dividend Announcement

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 38.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.32%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 21.8% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 175,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,064,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 238,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

