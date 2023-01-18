Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $43.02 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $43.02 million and $3.22 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,095,421,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,748,413,469 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

