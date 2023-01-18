Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Short Interest Up 382.4% in December

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 382.4% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWMAF remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

