Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $88.06 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $88.06 million and $2.76 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,771.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00579163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00206426 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00041975 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

