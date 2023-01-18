Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 21.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Target by 6.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $162.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.40. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.