Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $26,800.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
TDOC traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. 6,319,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,458. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.98.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
