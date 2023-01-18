Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $26,800.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. 6,319,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,458. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 456.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 66.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

