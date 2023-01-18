Telcoin (TEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.44 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Telcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $125.14 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

