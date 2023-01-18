Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 3,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 187,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
TEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
