Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Update

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,291,900 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the December 15th total of 999,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.70 ($5.11) in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

