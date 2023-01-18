Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $964.57 million and approximately $195.62 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009044 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022492 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006159 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002075 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,452,081,383 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,226,522,585 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
