Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $983.82 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $983.82 million and approximately $178.35 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009028 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022432 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000843 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006122 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002075 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,441,856,157 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,739,256,778 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars.
