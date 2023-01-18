Terran Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $42.32 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.32 million and $9.68 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00008675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00422360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,192.60 or 0.29646533 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.13 or 0.00776201 BTC.

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

