Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Short Interest Up 173.9% in December

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 173.9% from the December 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Tetra Bio-Pharma stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,157. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.11.

Get Tetra Bio-Pharma alerts:

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-derived drugs for inflammation, pain, ophthalmology, and oncology. The company develops PLENITUDE to treat cancer-related pain in advanced cancer patients; REBORN for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain; Reduvo for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; ARDS-003 for the treatment of sepsis and prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome; and SERENITY to treat cancer cachexia.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Bio-Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.