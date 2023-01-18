The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.90 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.62.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $366,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

