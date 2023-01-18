The Graph 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40.93 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $670.58 million and approximately $40.93 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00421318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,273.91 or 0.29573449 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.14 or 0.00754873 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph launched on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,564,551,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,763,687,906 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

