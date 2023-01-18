The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,611 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 377.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CL King cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $39.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.80 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

