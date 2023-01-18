The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 637.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Mosaic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

