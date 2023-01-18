The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,813,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $224.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

