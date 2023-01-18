The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Announces $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9133 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

PG opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $358.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.08.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.43.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

