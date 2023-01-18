The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.38% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $607,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMG. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

NYSE:SMG opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.49. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $163.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

