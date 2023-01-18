The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after buying an additional 1,976,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.61. 62,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.