Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 187,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,108,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 14,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $592.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,902. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.30.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

