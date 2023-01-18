Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 615,700 shares, an increase of 874.2% from the December 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 232,744 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 105,184 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 8.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

TBCP stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

