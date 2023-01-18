thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

TKAMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 11,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,115. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

