thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) Trading 1.2% Higher

thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €7.24 ($7.87) and last traded at €7.16 ($7.78). 2,654,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.08 ($7.69).

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

