Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2849 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tiger Brands Stock Down 4.2 %

OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Tiger Brands has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.56.

Tiger Brands Company Profile

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

