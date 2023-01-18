Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2849 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Tiger Brands’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Tiger Brands Stock Down 4.2 %
OTCMKTS TBLMY opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Tiger Brands has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.56.
Tiger Brands Company Profile
