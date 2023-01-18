TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 1,232.1% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TILT Price Performance

TLLTF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 536,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,759. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Get TILT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.