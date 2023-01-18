Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 10,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 16,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Titan Logix Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

About Titan Logix

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers mobile monitoring systems, stationery monitoring systems, and smart truck systems. The company also offers hardware, including level gauges, displays, telematics, mobile accessories, flow meters, tank scan, and transmitters.

