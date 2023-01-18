Tokocrypto (TKO) Reaches Market Cap of $140.13 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001343 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $140.13 million and $6.49 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00427213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,286.34 or 0.29987195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00773061 BTC.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,801,124 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

