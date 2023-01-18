Toncoin Price Tops $2.25 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and $37.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00010853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00039218 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017965 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00230959 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003119 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.37327146 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $37,052,012.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

