Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37.80 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00010853 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.70 billion and $37.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00039218 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017965 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00230959 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.37327146 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $37,052,012.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.