Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toto Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TOTDY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Get Toto alerts:

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toto Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

(Get Rating)

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.