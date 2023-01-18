Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in December

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toto Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of TOTDY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,883. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.
Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.
Toto Company Profile
Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.
