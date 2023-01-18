Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Rating) were up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.96). Approximately 767,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 651,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.19. The company has a market capitalization of £175.24 million and a PE ratio of 3,950.00.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.