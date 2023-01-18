Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $256.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.06.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $218.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edna Morris sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $774,784.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,453.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

