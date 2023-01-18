Traders Purchase High Volume of YPF Sociedad Anónima Call Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 17,701 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 543% compared to the typical volume of 2,752 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YPF. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 8,443,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

