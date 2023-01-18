Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,139,858 shares.The stock last traded at $178.16 and had previously closed at $179.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

