Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Lifted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $183.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

