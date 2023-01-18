TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 7,500 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,860,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TransMedics Group stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 426,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,706. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.
