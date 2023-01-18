TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells $88,421.10 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $88,421.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TMDX stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $62.62. 426,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,706. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

