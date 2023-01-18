Tribe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.19 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Tribe token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $115.61 million and $1.19 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00429210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,256.83 or 0.30127362 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.00784208 BTC.

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

